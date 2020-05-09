Indiana reports 34 more coronavirus deaths, 606 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 34 more coronavirus deaths and 606 new cases on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,362 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 23,732 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Friday: 33 coronavirus deaths, 675 new cases

Thursday: 31 coronavirus deaths, 650 new cases

Wednesday: 51 coronavirus deaths, 862 new cases

Tuesday: 62 coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Monday: 19 coronavirus deaths, 583 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 785 cases and 30 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 436 cases and 18 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 321 cases and 11 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 39 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 32 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 37 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 21 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 36 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 34 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.