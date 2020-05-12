Indiana reports 33 more coronavirus deaths, 566 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 33 more coronavirus deaths and 566 new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,444 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 25,127 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 847 cases and 31 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 525 cases and 21 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 335 cases and 12 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 47 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 36 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 41 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 23 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 36 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 34 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.