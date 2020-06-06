Indiana reports 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 32 more coronavirus deaths and 442 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,110 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 36,997 positive cases throughout the state.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 46 coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases were reported

Monday: 9 coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,377 cases and 54 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,637 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 455 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 209 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 196 cases and 2 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 139 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 45 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

For a full breakdown, head over to coronavirus.in.gov.