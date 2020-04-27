Indiana reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, 963 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 31 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases on Monday.

As of Monday, 844 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 15,961 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 586 cases and 15 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 247 cases and 5 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 192 cases and 5 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 29 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 29 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 23 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 15 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 23 cases.

Pulaski County has had 18 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

