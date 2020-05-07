Indiana reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, 650 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 31 more coronavirus deaths and 650 new cases on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,295 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 22,503 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Wednesday: 51 coronavirus deaths, 862 new cases

Tuesday: 62 coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases

Monday: 19 coronavirus deaths, 583 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 730 cases and 30 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 387 cases and 16 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 303 cases and 10 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 39 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 31 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 36 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 19 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 34 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 33 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

