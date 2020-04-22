Indiana reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, 394 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 31 more coronavirus deaths and 394 new cases on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 661 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 12,438 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 7 deaths, 505 new cases

Tuesday: 61 deaths, 431 new cases

St. Joseph County has had 454 cases and 10 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 185 cases and 3 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 144 cases and 5 deaths.

Marshall County has had 26 cases and 1 death.

Kosciusko County has had 23 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 18 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 11 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 6 cases.

Pulaski County has had 1 case.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov

