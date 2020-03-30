Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 273 more cases

Indiana health officials are reporting three more coronavirus deaths, and they say 273 more Hoosiers have tested positive.

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 273 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 1,786 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Thirty-five Hoosiers have died.

To date, 11,658 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 9,830 on Sunday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 135, while Hamilton County had 20, Lake County had 12 and Madison County had 11. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to remove duplicate entries and correct county of residence based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.