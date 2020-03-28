Indiana reports 290 more coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Indiana health officials say 290 more Hoosiers have tested positive for coronavirus, and seven more people have died.

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 290 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 1,232 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Thirty-one Hoosiers have died.

To date, 8,407 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 6,936 on Friday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 136, while Lake County had 23 and Johnson County had 10. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to remove 39 duplicate cases due to issues with data submission to ISDH.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.