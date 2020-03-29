Indiana reports 290 more coronavirus cases

Indiana health officials say 290 more Hoosiers have tested positive for coronavirus.

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 290 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 1,514 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Thirty-two Hoosiers have died.

To date, 9,830 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 8,407 on Saturday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 119, while Lake County had 17, Johnson County had 15, Hendricks County had 12 and Hamilton County had 10. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to remove six duplicate entries, shift two cases to reflect out-of-state residency and correct the county of residence for 23 patients based on updated information provided to ISDH.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.

