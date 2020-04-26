Indiana reports 29 more coronavirus deaths, 634 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 29 more coronavirus deaths and 634 new cases on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 813 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 15,012 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 576 cases and 14 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 245 cases and 4 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 188 cases and 5 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 29 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 27 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 22 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 15 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 13 cases.

Pulaski County has had 13 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.