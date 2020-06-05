Indiana reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 27 more coronavirus deaths and 533 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,078 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 36,578 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 coronavirus

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 46 coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases were reported

Monday: 9 coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,342 cases and 52 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,585 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 448 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 205 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 187 cases and 2 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 128 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 42 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 50 cases.

For a full breakdown, head over to coronavirus.in.gov.

