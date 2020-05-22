Indiana reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, 493 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 27 more coronavirus deaths and 493 new cases on Friday.

As of Friday, at least 1,791 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 30,409 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Thursday: 48 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Wednesday: 38 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Tuesday: 57 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Monday: 14 coronavirus deaths were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 1,097 cases and 35 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 903 cases and 27 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 376 cases and 20 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 58 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 30 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 46 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 37 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

