Indiana reports 26 more coronavirus deaths, 487 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 26 more coronavirus deaths and 487 new cases on Saturday.

Friday, April 17: 42 deaths, 642 new cases

Thursday, April 16: 41 deaths, 611 new cases

Wednesday, April 15: 49 deaths, 440 more cases

Tuesday, April 14: 37 deaths, 313 new cases

Monday, April 13: 7 deaths, 331 more cases.

St. Joseph County has had 388 cases and 8 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 148 cases and 3 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 134 cases and 5 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 22 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 22 cases.

LaGrange County has had 15 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 11 cases and 1 death.

Fulton County has had 5 cases.

Pulaski County has had 1 case.

As of Saturday, 545 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 10,641 positive cases throughout the state.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov