Indiana reports 26 more coronavirus deaths, 487 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 26 more coronavirus deaths and 487 new cases on Saturday.
Friday, April 17: 42 deaths, 642 new cases
Thursday, April 16: 41 deaths, 611 new cases
Wednesday, April 15: 49 deaths, 440 more cases
Tuesday, April 14: 37 deaths, 313 new cases
Monday, April 13: 7 deaths, 331 more cases.
St. Joseph County has had 388 cases and 8 deaths.
Elkhart County has had 148 cases and 3 deaths.
LaPorte County has had 134 cases and 5 deaths.
Kosciusko County has had 22 cases and 1 death.
Marshall County has had 22 cases.
LaGrange County has had 15 cases and 1 death.
Starke County has had 11 cases and 1 death.
Fulton County has had 5 cases.
Pulaski County has had 1 case.
As of Saturday, 545 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 10,641 positive cases throughout the state.
You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov