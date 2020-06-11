Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 25 more coronavirus deaths and 449 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,198 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 38,748 positive cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,481 cases and 56 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,876 cases and 30 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 465 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 271 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 261 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 219 cases and 3 deaths.

Starke County has had 48 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 52 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 52 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

