Indiana reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 24 more coronavirus deaths and 264 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,289 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 41,013 positive cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases were reported.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,583 cases and 62 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,280 cases and 35 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 473 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 335 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 322 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 320 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 55 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 56 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

