Indiana reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 23 more coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,158 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 38,033 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,437 cases and 56 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,800 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 462 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 242 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 230 cases and 2 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 181 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 46 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 52 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

