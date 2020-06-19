Indiana reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 23 more coronavirus deaths and 389 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,327 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 41,746 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases were reported.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,628 cases and 62 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,477 cases and 38 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 482 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 362 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 344 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 354 cases and 3 deaths.

Starke County has had 58 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 60 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.