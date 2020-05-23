Indiana reports 21 more coronavirus deaths, 513 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 21 more coronavirus deaths and 513 new cases on Saturday.

As of Saturday, at least 1,812 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 30,901 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Friday: 27 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Thursday: 48 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Wednesday: 38 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Tuesday: 57 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Monday: 14 coronavirus deaths were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 1,132 cases and 35 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 938 cases and 27 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 387 cases and 21 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 61 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 59 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 30 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 46 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 38 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.