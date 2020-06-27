Indiana reports 21 more coronavirus deaths, 496 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 21 more coronavirus deaths and 496 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,424 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 44,575 positive cases throughout the state.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases were reported

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases were reported

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases were reported

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases were reported

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,798 cases and 72 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,928 cases and 42 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 512 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 449 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 401 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 437 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 65 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 65 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 58 cases and 1 death.

