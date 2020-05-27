Indiana reports 21 more coronavirus deaths, 370 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 21 more coronavirus deaths and 370 new cases on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, at least 1,871 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 32,437 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Tuesday: 18 coronavirus deaths and 373 new cases were reported

Monday: 8 coronavirus deaths and 354 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,218 cases and 37 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,070 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 415 cases and 23 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 97 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 80 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 62 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 31 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 47 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 40 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.





Indiana sees 21 COVID-19 deaths, Indianapolis easing limits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say 21 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 while another 370 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The 18 additional confirmed deaths reported Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health occurred between May 20 and Tuesday, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to 1,871. Another 159 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19, raising Indiana’s confirmed or presumed deaths to 2,030 since the state recorded its first death on March 15. Indianapolis’ mayor announced Wednesday that the state capital would begin lifting more of its coronavirus restrictions starting Friday.

