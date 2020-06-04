Indiana reports 20 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 20 more coronavirus deaths and 452 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,052 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 36,096 positive cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 46 coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases were reported

Monday: 9 coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,337 cases and 50 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,495 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 446 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 179 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 178 cases and 2 death.

LaGrange County has had 116 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 39 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 50 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 50 cases.

For a full breakdown, head over to coronavirus.in.gov.

