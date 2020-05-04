Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 583 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 583 new cases on Monday.

As of Monday, 1,151 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 20,507 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 668 cases and 20 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 321 cases and 13 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 254 cases and 8 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 37 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 31 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 30 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 17 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 33 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 29 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov