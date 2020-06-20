Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 411 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,346 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 42,061 positive cases throughout the state.

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases were reported.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,646 cases and 63 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,538 cases and 38 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 483 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 374 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 347 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 365 cases and 4 deaths.

Starke County has had 58 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 61 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.