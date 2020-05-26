Indiana reports 18 more coronavirus deaths, 373 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 18 more coronavirus deaths and 373 new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, at least 1,850 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been at least 32,078 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Monday: 8 coronavirus deaths and 354 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,205 cases and 37 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,057 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 415 cases and 22 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 94 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 76 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 60 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 31 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 47 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 39 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

