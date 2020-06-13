Indiana reports 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 17 more coronavirus deaths and 432 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,231 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 39,543 positive cases throughout the state.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,512 cases and 62 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,030 cases and 32 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 467 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 294 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 287 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 248 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 51 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 52 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.