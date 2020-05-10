Indiana reports 17 more coronavirus deaths, 402 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 17 more coronavirus deaths and 402 new cases on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,379 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, and there have been 24,126 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 810 cases and 30 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 484 cases and 18 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 324 cases and 11 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 41 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 33 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 38 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 21 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 36 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 34 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.