Indiana reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more coronavirus deaths and 452 new cases on Friday.

At least 2,214 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 39,146 positive cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,496 cases and 56 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,929 cases and 32 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 465 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 277 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 276 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 235 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 48 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 52 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.