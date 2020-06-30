Indiana reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more coronavirus deaths and 385 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,448 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 45,594 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases were reported

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 362 new cases were reported

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 496 new cases were reported

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 510 new cases were reported

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 281 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,830 cases and 65 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,041 cases and 43 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 534 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 484 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 409 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 456 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 68 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 59 cases and 1 death.

