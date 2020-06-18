Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 584 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,304 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 41,438 positive cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases were reported.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,612 cases and 62 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,400 cases and 36 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 479 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 354 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 338 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 336 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 58 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 58 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

A study from the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health shows that Hoosiers are slowing the spread.

The second phase of the study shows that 0.6% of residents currently have the virus.

That's down from 1.7% at the end of April, and more people also have antibodies compared to April.

But this doesn't mean the threat of the virus is over.

Phase 3 of the Fairbanks study will begin in the fall.

