Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 339 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,173 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 38,337 positive cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,453 cases and 56 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,832 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 463 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 252 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 247 cases and 2 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 188 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 47 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 52 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

