Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, total now 1,765

State health officials say another 14 Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, pushing the state’s death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 closer to 1,800.

Statistics released Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health show that all but one of Indiana's 14 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred on Saturday and Sunday, boosting the state’s confirmed pandemic deaths to 1,621.

The state agency’s statistics show that another 144 Hoosiers have died from probable infections of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

That raises Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 1,765. Indiana now has more than 28,000 coronavirus cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

St. Joseph County has had 984 cases and 33 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 687 cases and 23 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 360 cases and 16 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 58 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 42 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 50 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 28 cases and 2 deaths.

Fulton County has had 44 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 35 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

