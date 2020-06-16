Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more coronavirus deaths and 440 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,265 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 40,786 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases were reported.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,571 cases and 62 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,248 cases and 35 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 471 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 330 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 315 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 294 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 54 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 56 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

