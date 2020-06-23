Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 277 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,377 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 42,871 positive cases throughout the state.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 331 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported.

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,687 cases and 68 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,665 cases and 39 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 492 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 397 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 369 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 408 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 61 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 63 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

