Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more coronavirus deaths and 244 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,135 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 37,623 positive cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 46 coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,418 cases and 54 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,741 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 460 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 232 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 227 cases and 2 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 171 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 46 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.





Indiana officials report additional 14 coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials have reported an additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths in Indiana. Those newly recorded deaths increase the state’s toll from confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to 2,316 since the first one was reported in mid-March. The new deaths happened as far back as May 18. The state added 66 COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths in a weekly update posted Monday, giving the state 1,011 such deaths statewide. Those are 44% of Indiana’s total deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

