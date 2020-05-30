Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 693 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 693 new cases on Saturday.

At least 1,958 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 34,211 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

Friday: 40 coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases were reported

Thursday: 37 coronavirus deaths and 646 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 21 coronavirus deaths and 370 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 18 coronavirus deaths and 373 new cases were reported

Monday: 8 coronavirus deaths and 354 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,266 cases and 44 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,262 cases and 28 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 430 cases and 23 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 127 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 102 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 76 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 39 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 49 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 46 cases.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov