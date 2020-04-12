Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 493 more cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 493 new cases.

As of Sunday, there have been 7,928 cases and 343 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus.

St. Joseph County has had 192 cases and 3 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 83 cases and 3 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 33 cases and 3 deaths.

Marshall County has had 19 cases.

Kosciusko County has had 18 cases and 1 death.

LaGrange County has had 12 cases and 1 death.

Starke County has had 9 cases.

Fulton County has had 3 cases.

Pulaski County has had 1 case.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.