Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 277 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 277 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,363 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 42,633 positive cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported.

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,677 cases and 65 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,625 cases and 38 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 489 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 390 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 365 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 396 cases and 6 deaths.

Starke County has had 60 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 62 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

