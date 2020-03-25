Indiana reports 115 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 115 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 477 the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed following corrections to the previous day’s total. Fourteen Hoosiers have died.

A total of 3,356 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 2,931 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 67. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to reflect the following changes based on information provided to ISDH: One Marion County case has been moved to Hamilton County, two duplicate cases have been removed from the Marion County total, a Warrick County case has been reclassified as an out-of-state resident, an Owen County case has been moved to Monroe County and a Ripley County case has been moved to Franklin County.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.