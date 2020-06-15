Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 533 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,251 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 40,430 positive cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 432 new cases were reported.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 430 new cases were reported.

Monday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,552 cases and 62 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,168 cases and 34 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 470 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 311 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 305 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 277 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 52 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 55 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 53 cases and 1 death.

You can find much more information at coronavirus.in.gov.

