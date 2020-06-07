Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 417 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,121 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 37,397 positive cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 32 more coronavirus deaths. 442 new cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 434 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 46 coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases were reported

Monday: 9 coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,406 cases and 54 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,717 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 457 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 227 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 214 cases and 2 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 159 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 46 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 51 cases and 1 death.

A full breakdown of total and county cases is available on the ISDH website.