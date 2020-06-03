Indiana reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 511 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 10 more coronavirus deaths and 511 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,032 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 35,712 positive cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 46 coronavirus deaths and 430 new cases were reported

Monday: 9 coronavirus deaths and 292 new cases were reported

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,320 cases and 50 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 1,435 cases and 29 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 436 cases and 24 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 166 cases and 1 death.

Marshall County has had 147 cases and 2 death.

LaGrange County has had 102 cases and 2 deaths.

Starke County has had 39 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 50 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 49 cases.

For a full breakdown, head over to coronavirus.in.gov.

