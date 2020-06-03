Indiana releases new guidelines for outdoor visitation at long-term care facilities

New guidelines are outlining how families and friends can have outdoor visitation with residents of long-term care facilities.

However, communal spread of COVID-19 in a long-term facility must be controlled which means the county of the facility must have successfully transitioned past the Indiana Back on Track Stage 2 criteria.

"While the congregate nature of a nursing home may amplify the spread of COVID-19, evidence in scientific literature has shown that transmission risks are much lower outdoors," officials said. "We believe that the risk of transmission in long-term care facilities and the need for families and partners, those interactions can be balanced."

Health officials also say they believe they're in a position to do widespread testing for nursing home staff members.

