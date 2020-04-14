Indiana reaches settlement with Equifax after data breach

Indiana will receive 19.5 million dollars under a settlement reached with Equifax following a lawsuit over its massive 2017 data breach.

Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement in July 2019. Instead, choosing instead to file its own lawsuit and negotiate its own settlement with one of the world's 'largest credit-reporting bureaus'.

The multi-million dollar settlement exceeds the amount received by any of the 48 states in that multi-state settlement, which split 175 million dollars.

