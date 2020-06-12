Indiana public universities face $103M state funding cut

Indiana’s public universities would see a $103 million cut in state funding under a plan from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration reacting to significant drops in tax collections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A memo from the state budget director this week proposed a 7% reduction in the state’s 2020-21 funding to Indiana's seven public colleges.

The memo said the federal coronavirus relief package approved by Congress allocated nearly $82 million to Indiana’s colleges that can defray expenses.

The cut would result in a slight overall decrease for schools from this year rather than a 1.4% increase intended by the two-year state budget.

6/12/2020 1:18:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

