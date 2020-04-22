Indiana primary to include in-person voting

In-person voting will be part of Indiana’s June 2 primary election.

That's despite calls from some that all ballots should be cast by mail due to the coronavirus.

Indiana has decided to allow in-person early absentee voting from May 26 through June 1.

In-person voting will also be part of the June 2 primary election although the number of polling places will be dramatically reduced.

“Now because of the pandemic it went from that we had to have a voting center, a vote center for every 10,000 people. Then it went up to every 25,000, and as of the last recommendation came from the state, we have to have one for every 50,000 people,” said St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn.

The St. Joseph County Election Board will meet Thursday afternoon to finalize its list of polling places. The list originally called for 120 places to vote. The final list is expected to be closer to ten.

Meantime, Glenn has obtained some latex finger covers, or ‘cots,’ that are being considered as one possible way that a lot of voters could safely cast ballots using the same touchscreen machines.

The clerk also says many poll workers have serious concerns.

“They do care about their health and they have a civic duty that they feel in their hearts that they’ve always wanted and have worked elections, but don’t want to work this election,” Glenn said.

The Indiana Election Commission met electronically Wednesday with its members safely separated to hear public comment on the latest developments.

“I agree that we should have some form of in-person voting for this election. For some members of our community it’s simply infeasible for them to vote by mail,” explained Carmel resident Chris Nardi. “There are difficulties with some members of the disabled community and also members of the homeless community.”

Commission member Suzannah Wilson Overholt seemed to think the idea of in-person voting may turn out to be short-lived: “While we would all like to think that by June 2nd we’re gonna be out of the woods you know with what we’re seeing around the country I’m not convinced of that. So I just think we all need to recognize and I hope we all do recognize that we may need to change what we’ve already ordered because of what may happen between now and June 2nd.”