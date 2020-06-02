Indiana primary election today; 12 St. Joseph County voting centers open

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s primary election will take place today, Tuesday June 2.
Voters were originally schedule to vote on May 5, but the date was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are 12 St. Joseph County voting centers open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday:
Century Center
120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD., South Bend, IN
Ivy Tech, South Bend Campus
220 Dean Johnson BLVD., South Bend, IN
Charles Black Center
3419 W. Washington Street, South Bend, IN
IBEW Local #153
56475 Peppermint Road, South Bend, IN
Mishawaka Penn Library, Harris Branch
51446 Elm Road, Granger, IN
Clay High School
19131 Darden Road, South Bend IN
County Services Building, Mishawaka Annex
219 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka, IN
Palmer community complex
601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN
Schmucker Middle School
56045 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka IN
Jackson Intermediate Center
5001 Miami Road, South Bend, IN
Lasalle Academy
2701 Elwood Ave, South Bend, IN
John Young Middle School
1801 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN