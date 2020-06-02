Indiana primary election today; 12 St. Joseph County voting centers open

Indiana’s primary election will take place today, Tuesday June 2.

Voters were originally schedule to vote on May 5, but the date was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 12 St. Joseph County voting centers open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday:

Century Center

120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD., South Bend, IN

Ivy Tech, South Bend Campus

220 Dean Johnson BLVD., South Bend, IN

Charles Black Center

3419 W. Washington Street, South Bend, IN

IBEW Local #153

56475 Peppermint Road, South Bend, IN

Mishawaka Penn Library, Harris Branch

51446 Elm Road, Granger, IN

Clay High School

19131 Darden Road, South Bend IN

County Services Building, Mishawaka Annex

219 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka, IN

Palmer community complex

601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN

Schmucker Middle School

56045 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka IN

Jackson Intermediate Center

5001 Miami Road, South Bend, IN

Lasalle Academy

2701 Elwood Ave, South Bend, IN

John Young Middle School

1801 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN