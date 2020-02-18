Indiana pregnancy accommodation proposal unlikely to advance

Indiana legislators aren’t likely to revive a proposal aimed at requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women.

Gov. Eric Holcomb urged lawmakers to support the proposal, but it was rebuffed in the state Senate by his fellow Republicans earlier this month.

Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says many questions remain among legislators as the bill faces opposition from business groups as possibly exposing more companies to lawsuits.

The proposal would have required Indiana businesses with more than 15 employees to allow pregnant women to take longer breaks, transfer to less physical work and take unpaid time off after childbirth.

