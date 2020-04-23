Indiana police probe deaths of woman, toddler found in home

Southwestern Indiana police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a toddler whose bodies were found in a home as a possible double homicide.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies Wednesday night in an Evansville home after a concerned relative called 911.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says the woman was found dead in the duplex's garage with “obvious trauma” to her face and body.

A short time later a toddler was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Wedding says the deaths are being investigated as a possible double homicide.

