Indiana police arrest man with marijuana purchased in Illinois

After Indiana police pulled over a man for driving 103 mph, they allegedly found a gun and 100 grams of marijuana that had been purchased in Illinois after the drug became legal for recreational use Wednesday morning.

From Indiana State Police - Lowell District:

On January 1, 2020 at approximately 1:30 am, Trooper Carlson was stationary on I-80/94 eastbound under the Burr Street Bridge when he observed a 2016 Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was traveling at 103 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

Trp. Carlson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and stopped it near the 9 mile-marker.

The driver identified himself as Michael L. Peavy, 26, from Hammond, Indiana. There was a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle and Peavy appeared to be sweating profusely.

Peavy was retrieving documents when Trooper Carlson observed a black handle to a handgun under the feet of Mr. Peavy. Carlson gave commands to the driver to put his hands up, however, Peavy ignored this directive and attempted to start his vehicle. Due to this response by Mr. Peavy, Carlson believed that the driver was attempting to leave.

Trp. Carlson was able to open the driver’s door and had Peavy exit from the vehicle as he took him into custody. A subsequent search yielded 100 grams of marijuana and a Glock 22 handgun with an extended 50 round barrel magazine.

Mr. Peavy had purchased the marijuana from Illinois earlier this morning.

Mr. Peavy was transported without further incident and incarcerated at Lake County Jail.

The following charges are being filed through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office:

• Possession of handgun no permit with a prior conviction- Level 5 Felony

• Dealing marijuana – Level 6 Felony

• Possession marijuana with prior conviction – Level 6 Felony

• Reckless driving- Class C Misdemeanor.

Possession of marijuana is illegal in Indiana. Marijuana purchased in neighboring states is a criminal offense to possess in Indiana.

