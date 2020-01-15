Indiana panel backs higher fines for underaged tobacco sales

The push to toughen Indiana’s penalties on stores for selling tobacco products to underage customers is facing some questions over whether the proposed fines are too steep.

Members of state Senate’s health committee voted 11-0 on Wednesday to endorse the bill that includes raising the minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with the new federal law.

The Senate proposal would triple possible retailer fines to between $600 and $3,000 based on number of violations in a six-month period.

